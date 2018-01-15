FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Federal Bank Q3 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2018 / 10:51 AM / 2 days ago

India's Federal Bank Q3 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - India’s Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income, but missed analysts’ estimates by a small margin.

Net profit rose to 2.60 billion rupees ($40.99 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 2.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said on Monday. (bit.ly/2FExhe0)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.63 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.52 percent at the end of December, compared with 2.39 percent at end-September.

$1 = 63.4325 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.