FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
India's Federal Bank launches $310 mln share sale to institutions - term sheet
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 2 months ago

India's Federal Bank launches $310 mln share sale to institutions - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to raise 20 billion rupees ($310 million), with an option to increase the amount by 5 billion rupees, according to a deal term sheet.

Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it had launched a so-called qualified institutions placement of shares but did not give details.

The bank is selling new shares in a price range of 111.50 rupees to 116.70 rupees, equivalent to a 4.5 percent discount to the stock's close on Wednesday at the bottom of the range.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the banks on the deal. ($1 = 64.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.