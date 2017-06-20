FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

FedEx reports quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported a quarterly profit compared with loss in the year-ago period, boosted by higher sales across all its business units.

The company posted a net income of $1.02 billion, or $3.75 per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a net loss of $70 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.25 per share. FedEx had incurred some charges related to TNT Express acquisition a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $15.7 billion from $13 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

