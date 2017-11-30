Taiwan's Far Eastern New Century to issue up to T$3 bln in green bonds-sources

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Far Eastern New Century Corp plans to issue up to T$3 billion ($100.02 million) in green bonds on Taiwan OTC Exchange, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday

The bonds will be the first green bond issue for the company, which says on its website that it is involved in the petrochemical and textiles industries. They will also have a maturity of no more than 10 years, the sources said.

Far Eastern New Century was not able to provide immediate comment. The company is the third firm in Taiwan to issue green bonds after CPC Corporation and Taiwan Power. ($1 = 29.9950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Sam Holmes)