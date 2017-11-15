UK's Fenner FY operating profit surges on order uptick

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Fenner Plc posted a 59 percent jump in underlying operating profit on Wednesday, boosted by improved order intake and robust growth across its businesses.

The company, which makes polymer products and conveyor belts for industrial customers including miners, said operating profit rose to 59.1 million pounds ($77.8 million) for the year ended Aug. 31 from 37.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 655.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7596 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)