FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Ferragamo unable to confirm targets for 2018
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 14, 2017 / 7:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Italy's Ferragamo unable to confirm targets for 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods brand Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday it was not in a position to confirm its business targets as 2018, like this year, would be a “transition” phase.

“The board recognised an extension into the 2018 financial year of the transition phase that characterised 2017,” it said in a statement.

It added that it could not confirm “the medium-term ambitions presented to the market on Feb. 3,” when it presented in Florence the group’s business plan to 2020.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.