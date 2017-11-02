FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrari disappoints on Q3 results, modest guidance lift
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
November 2, 2017 / 11:19 AM / Updated a day ago

Ferrari disappoints on Q3 results, modest guidance lift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari nudged up its full-year guidance on Thursday, but the modest lift and an expected 13 percent rise in quarterly core earnings disappointed the market, with shares falling more than 4 percent.

Ferrari said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in July-September rose to 266 million euros ($310 million), roughly in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 249 million euros.

Quarterly revenues were up 7 percent to 836 million euros, in line with expectations, helped by sales of its 12-cylinder models such as the GTC4Lusso and the recently-launched LaFerrari Aperta hybrid convertible.

Ferrari said it now expects to report a full-year adjusted EBITDA of around 1 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of above 950 million euros, but analysts said this was still conservative.

Revenues are seen at around 3.4 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of more than 3.3 billion. ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.