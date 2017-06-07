FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 2:36 AM / 2 months ago

Malaysian anti-graft body to probe corruption, abuse of power claims at Felda Global Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's anti-graft body said on Wednesday it would investigate several officials from Felda Global Ventures (FGV) for possible corruption and abuse of power, after the group's chief executive and chief financial officer were suspended a day earlier.

"We are looking into claims of graft and possible abuse of power involving several officials," Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy chief commissioner Azam Baki told Reuters. He declined to name the officials or give specifics on the claims.

FGV, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, suspended CEO Zakaria Arshad and CFO Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha on Tuesday amid an internal probe into transactions at a subsidiary.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Michael Perry

