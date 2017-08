KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) said it appointed Sulaiman Mahbob as acting chairman effective immediately, replacing Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad.

FGV, the world's third-largest palm plantation group, suspended its chief executive and chief financial officer earlier in June while it investigates transactions at its subsidiary. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)