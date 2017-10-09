Fiat Chrysler pushes back on consolidation with China's Great Wall

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he was not sure consolidation with China’s Great Wall Motor Co Ltd was the answer, pushing back against the Chinese automaker’s earlier expressed interest in his company.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Marchionne said there were “sensitive issues associated with trans-national mergers,” and he did not think those issues were thought through between the two automakers. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Bernadette Baum)