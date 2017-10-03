FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler recalls 646,394 SUVs for brake issue
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
October 3, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 16 days ago

Fiat Chrysler recalls 646,394 SUVs for brake issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s U.S. arm, said it was voluntarily recalling about 646,394 SUVs in the United States to check shields that protect brake boosters for proper installation.

FCA US was aware of a single potentially related accident, the company said on Tuesday. bit.ly/2yUtxSm

The shields are designed to protect the boosters from corrosion caused by water exposure. In case a booster is compromised by water it would cause excessive brake-pedal firmness, the company said.

The shields were originally installed in conjunction with a 2014 recall involving the same set of vehicles, nearly 95 percent of which have been serviced, the automaker said.

The affected vehicles are model-year 2011-2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.