Fiat Chrysler recalls 162,000 minivans over glitch that may cause stall

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it was recalling more than 162,000 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivans because a software glitch may cause the vehicles to stall.

The Italian-American automaker said one accident had potentially been linked to the defect. Under a rare set of conditions, a vehicle’s engine control module may incorrectly assess the engine’s operating status and cause it to stall, Fiat Chrysler said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)