Fiat Chrysler to take part in settlement talks over diesel emissions

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will take part in settlement talks with lawyers representing vehicle owners suing the automaker over excess diesel emissions in Washington on Oct. 12, a court-appointed settlement adviser said Wednesday.

In May, the U.S. Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing the company of illegally using software that led to excess emissions in nearly 104,000 U.S. diesel vehicles sold since 2014. It also faces numerous lawsuits from owners of those vehicles. German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, which develops diesel vehicle systems, has also been sued by U.S. vehicle owners and will be part of the settlement talks next month, settlement master Ken Feinberg said in court. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)