January 29, 2018 / 10:24 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Fibria returns to profit on higher pulp prices, currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria reported fourth-quarter net income of 280 million reais ($89 million), according to a securities filing on Monday, reversing a loss of 92 million reais a year earlier due to stronger pulp prices and currency effects.

Fibria’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) nearly tripled from a year earlier to 1.808 billion reais, compared with the consensus estimate of 1.914 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 3.15 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
