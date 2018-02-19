FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
February 19, 2018 / 12:47 PM / a day ago

Fibria confirms talks with Suzano over 'alternative strategies' -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA said that its controlling shareholders were contacted by Suzano Papel e Celulose SA to discuss “alternative strategies” for the companies, according to a securities filing on Monday.

On Friday, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported that conversations between Fibria and Suzano began three months ago, citing a source close to Suzano.

Fibria did not add details about what the strategies proposed by Suzano would be. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.