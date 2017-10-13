UPDATE 2-Fidelity's Gavin Baker fired over sexual harassment allegations -WSJ

(Adds comment from a representative for Gavin Baker)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gavin Baker, a well-known stock picker at mutual fund company Fidelity Investments, was fired last month for allegedly sexually harassing a junior female employee, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an attorney for the female employee and other people familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for Baker was quoted in the Wall Street Journal report as saying he "strenuously" denies any "supposed" allegations of sexual harassment. (on.wsj.com/2yHLXsF)

Fidelity declined to comment on his resignation.”

According to the Wall Street Journal article, Fidelity Chief Executive Abigail Johnson decided to fire Baker after the woman filed an internal complaint to Fidelity’s human resources department about the alleged harassment.

“We do not generally comment on current or former employees. Speaking generally, however, when allegations of these sorts arise, we investigate them immediately and take prompt and appropriate action,” Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio told Reuters. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)