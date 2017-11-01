FIFA grants media rights in China to CCTV until 2022

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - FIFA has agreed to grant China Central Television (CCTV) the exclusive media rights in China for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups as well as for all its other major international competitions until 2022, the global soccer body said on Wednesday.

The deal with the state broadcaster includes the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 and covers all media rights across all platforms and including live, delayed and highlights rights, it said in a statement that gave no financial terms.

CCTV has broadcast the World Cup in China since 1978. (Reporting by Michael Shields)