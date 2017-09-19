FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-FIFA says bans Caribbean soccer official Gordon Derrick
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 19, 2017 / 5:16 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-FIFA says bans Caribbean soccer official Gordon Derrick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Global soccer body FIFA said on Tuesday that it had banned Caribbean Football Union (CFU) president Gordon Derrick for six years from all soccer-related activities for violating several articles of its code of ethics.

Neither Derrick, who has denied wrongdoing, nor the CFU could immediately be reached for comment.

FIFA said the case against Derrick focused on “alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty.” It did not give further details of the case.

Derrick, who is also General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), was also ordered to pay a fine totalling 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,170), FIFA said.

$1 = 0.9625 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brian Homewood; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.