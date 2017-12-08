Soccer-Peru's Guerrero banned for a year, will miss World Cup

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss next year’s World Cup finals after being handed a one-year ban for taking cocaine, FIFA said on Friday.

The 33-year-old striker, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil, had been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following Peru’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Buenos Aires in October.

World soccer’s governing body said in a statement its Disciplinary Committee had found that Guerrero had violated article six of the organisation’s Anti-Doping Regulations.

Cocaine is categorised as a stimulant and is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of performance-enhancing substances.

Peru qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1982 by beating New Zealand in a two-legged playoff. Guerrero missed both of those matches.

His ban will be back-dated to Nov. 3 and will apply to international, domestic and official friendly fixtures. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)