a month ago
#World Football
July 7, 2017 / 3:18 PM / a month ago

FIFA bans Mexico soccer coach for six games for insulting language

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - FIFA said on Friday it was suspending Mexico's soccer coach Juan Carlos Osorio for six games, saying he directed insulting words at match officials during a game against Portugal.

FIFA said Osorio also displayed an aggressive attitude towards officials in the Confederations Cup third place play-off, which Mexico lost 2:1 on July 2.

In addition to the ban, which is effective immediately, Osorio was warned about his conduct and fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,183.50), FIFA said. ($1 = 0.9646 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

