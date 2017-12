LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted with a massive $450 million in global ticket sales over the weekend, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.

The total includes $220 million in the United States and Canada, the second largest domestic opening of all time behind 2015 movie “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)