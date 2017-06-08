FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC commercial banking, Hargreave Hale
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 8, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC commercial banking, Hargreave Hale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The investment bank has hired veteran investment banker Nick Richitt as a managing director to head its healthcare IT and clinical outsourcing franchise, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.

HSBC COMMERCIAL BANKING

The division of HSBC Holdings Plc said it appointed two senior executives to its newly formed UK division.

HARGREAVE HALE

The UK-based provider of investment management services appointed Andrew Wood as an investment manager to its Carlisle office.

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP

Japan's largest asset manager appointed Akimichi Oi and Kota Murakami to boost its investment management business. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Benagluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.