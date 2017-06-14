MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore, BNP Paribas, BCS Global Markets

(Adds Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore, State Street Corp, Prudential Financial, Citic CLSA, William Blair)

June 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The investment banking advisory firm hired Tannon Krumpelman to lead its advisory business for banking and specialty finance companies in the Americas working out of New York.

STATE STREET CORP

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corp, said on Wednesday it appointed Kathryn Sweeney as head of its SPDR Americas institutional sales.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N said it appointed Lata Reddy to chair its not-for-profit arm, the Prudential Foundation.

BNP PARIBAS

The comapny's asset management unit named Mark Speciale Asia Pacific head of institutional sales and appointed Simeon Tsonev as currencies portfolio manager in its emerging markets fixed income team.

BCS GLOBAL MARKETS

The Russian investment bank and securities broker appointed Andrey Yumatov to the newly created role of deputy chief business officer, capital markets and investment banking, for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

CITIC CLSA

Citic CLSA has appointed Jeremy Sng head of corporate finance and capital markets for Singapore.

WILLIAM BLAIR

William Blair named Christina Bresani head of financial services investment banking. She joins the investment bank from UBS where she spent her entire focused exclusively on M&A. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)