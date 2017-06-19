FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Macquarie, Mirova, Houlihan Lokey
June 19, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES- Macquarie, Mirova, Houlihan Lokey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

MIROVA

The affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management said Herve Guez will take on the additional role of head of equities and fixed income at the company.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The investment bank said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

