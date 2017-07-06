MOVES-UniCredit, RBC, Willis Towers Watson, FRP Advisory

(Adds Leuthold Group)
July 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Carnegie's Danish unit said it had hired Deloitte's managing partner for corporate finance, Johannes Vasehus Sorensen, to co-head its Danish investment banking operation.
UniCredit has appointed Adeline de Metz and Raphael Barisaac as global co-heads of trade finance in its corporate and investment bank.
RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of the Royal Bank of Canada, named Hong Paterson to lead its investor and treasury services business in Singapore.
Asa Samuelsson has been appointed head of loan syndications at SEB, replacing loan market veteran Michael Dicks who has taken up a new role at the bank, the company said.
Willis Re, the reinsurance business of Willis Towers Watson Plc, named James Kent chief executive, succeeding John Cavanagh.
Barclays has named Richard Haworth as CEO of its Americas business, following the appointment of Joe McGrath as global head of banking.-IFR
BlueBay Asset Management LLP said it hired Zhenbo Hou to the research team of its emerging markets franchise.
Privately held bank Weatherbys said Quentin Marshall, deputy head of private banking, will replace Adrian Crichton as the head of the unit.
UK-based FRP Advisory LLP said it promoted two of its executives as directors to beef up its North of England operations.
James Paulsen had joined the financial research firm as its chief investment strategist. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)