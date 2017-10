Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC

The investment manager said it appointed Alex Kessel as principal to its co-investment team.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

Royal Bank of Canada unit, appointed Geert Pick as managing director, global head of product management, shareholder services. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)