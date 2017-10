Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMP CAPITAL

Investor manager AMP Capital appointed Sudhanshu Garg as institutional director for its newly opened representative office in Dubai.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

Hussain Hussain has been appointed head of capital markets for the Middle East at MUFG, according to a source familiar with the matter, IFR reported. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)