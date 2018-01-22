MOVES- Aon, HSBC Private Bank, Instinet

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AON PLC

The insurance broker has named Mike Smaje as partner at its global investment practice division.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

HSBC Private Bank, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, on Monday named Adam Gross as head of investment counsellor and product specialist units in the Americas, effective immediately.

INSTINET

The brokerage owned by Nomura Holdings Inc said on Monday Jeff Doherty will head its U.S. equity research business in addition to leading its sales.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The Asian fund management business of British insurer Prudential Plc named Colin Graham as chief investment officer of its multi-asset solutions division.

SMBC NIKKO SECURITIES

Parth Arya has joined SMBC Nikko Securities as director in its debt capital markets team in Hong Kong.

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK

The bank has beefed up its loans team with two new hires in Hong Kong. (Compiled by Uday Samoath in Bengaluru)