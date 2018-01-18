MOVES-Bank of America, Cushman & Wakefield, Baillie Gifford

(Adds Bank of America, Crowe Clark)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EXOTIX CAPITAL

The UK-based company, which focuses on investment banking in emerging markets, appointed Dean Tyler as global head of its fixed income unit.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The U.S. private asset manager named Petra Targarona as head of its German business.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO

Baillie Gifford appointed five new partners, bringing the number of partners at the asset management firm to 44.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

The real estate services firm hired former Deloitte real estate director Paul Montgomery to lead its London cost consultancy team.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank has appointed Jack MacDonald to be head of global technology, media and telecom investment (TMT) banking, following the departure of Anwar Zakkour, the banker who formerly led the TMT group, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL LLP

The audit, tax and advisory firm said Rhodri Whitlock will join its corporate group as an assurance and advisory partner. (Compiled by Manas Mishra and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)