MOVES-Bentham IMF, RenCap Securities, Crayhill Capital Management, Macquarie Group

(Adds Bentham IMF, RenCap Securities, Crayhill Capital Management, Macquarie Group)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BENTHAM IMF

The U.S. arm of litigation funding company IMF Bentham Ltd , has hired Ken Epstein to head its new bankruptcy unit, which will provide funding for insolvency disputes.

RENCAP SECURITIES INC

The U.S. subsidiary of investment bank Renaissance Capital, has appointed Amir Zada and James Hogan to its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) team in New York.

CRAYHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The alternative asset management firm said it hired Shamafa Khan as a managing director and head of investor relations and marketing.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

Macquarie has hired Tom Price to replace Colin Hamilton in its commodities research unit, sources close to the matter said, adding that Price was on gardening leave until he started his new job early next year.

FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Jenny Sofian as its chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1.

BARCLAYS

Barclays has hired Amit Goel and Chris Manners as co-heads of European banks equity research, with Goel covering investment banks and Manners covering UK banks.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The advisory and broking firm appointed Neil Irwin to lead its Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) region, effective immediately.

The firm also appointed Gianmarco Tosti head of its Italy unit, effective Jan. 1.

EXOTIX CAPITAL

The specialist emerging markets investment bank made three senior hires – a non-executive director and heads of investment banking and equity sales – as part of its frontier markets expansion.

MUZINICH & CO

Investment firm Muzinich & Co appointed Terence Teh and Richard Smith as credit analysts in its London office.

SANLAM UK

Sanlam UK, a wealth management unit of Sanlam Ltd, appointed Charlie Parker as head of portfolio management.

M&G INVESTMENTS

Asset management firm M&G Investments named Giuseppe Caltabiano head of its UK direct-to-consumer business, effective December.

AXA

AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of French insurer AXA SA, appointed Alessandro Tentori as chief investment officer for Italy.

LEGG MASON

Asset manager Legg Mason promoted Joe O‘Donnell to head of wealth management distribution and investment trusts. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)