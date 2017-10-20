FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Chubb Ltd, ICG
October 20, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 days ago

MOVES-Chubb Ltd, ICG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CHUBB LTD The world’s largest listed property and casualty insurer name Jodi Bond senior vice president of its global government and industry affairs unit.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP The asset manager named Louis Colosimo as managing director of marketing & client relations, Southern USA, effective immediately. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)


