MOVES-Citigroup, SocGen, BofA Merrill, Hiscox, Franklin Resources
September 20, 2017 / 7:50 PM / in a month

MOVES-Citigroup, SocGen, BofA Merrill, Hiscox, Franklin Resources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

Arnaud Mares, special adviser to the European Central Bank’s president Mario Draghi for the last five years, has been appointed chief European economist at Citigroup overseeing economics research across EMEA.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale has hired Francisco Sottomayor as head of global markets for Spain and Portugal, with the aim of expanding the French bank’s business in the region.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Adrien de Naurois, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s head of sovereign, supranational and agency debt syndicate, is taking on additional coverage responsibilities at the U.S. bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company has also promoted Jim O‘Neil to co-head its corporate and investment bank in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

HISCOX LTD

The UK-based insurance firm named Robert Hannigan, former head of Britain’s spy agency Government Communications Headquarters, special adviser on cyber security.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC

The unit of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc named Louis Hsu as vice president and ETF portfolio manager. (Compiled by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

