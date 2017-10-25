MOVES- Citigroup, Tilney, Nomura

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Citigroup Inc
Citi Private Bank appointed Chris Klecka as a wealth manager for super-rich individuals in the south-western United States.
Tilney Group
UK wealth management firm Tilney appointed Andrew Tompson as a business development manager with a focus region from London to the South Coast region.
Nomura
The Japanese investment bank hired former Citigroup banker Frederic Giovansili to head its global market sales for Western Europe.
Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru