MOVES-Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Sabre

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UK-based Sabre appointed Andy Pomfret as senior independent director.
Credit Agricole has hired George Kalbin to work on its financial institutions syndicate desk, based in London, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Credit Suisse named Paul Galietto head of global prime services to replace Indrajit Bardhan, who is leaving the bank to pursue outside opportunities, according to a memo obtained by IFR. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)