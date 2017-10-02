MOVES-Credit Suisse, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Calastone, Baillie Gifford, Franklin Templeton

(Adds PIMCO, Chubb, BTIG, Lancashire County Council)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse named Max Mesny and Armando Rubio-Alvarez co-heads of the EMEA financial institutions group, replacing Eric Richard, who will become a vice chairman of the group and focus on strategic client coverage. BANK OF AMERICA Bank of America said on Sunday it had named Katy Knox president of its private bank, U.S. Trust, replacing Keith Banks.

JPMORGAN CHASE JPMorgan has appointed Vis Raghavan as chief executive of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

CALASTONE LTD Financial technology firm Calastone Ltd, a fund transaction network operator, named Henning Swabey as managing director and head of continental Europe.

JPMORGAN CHASE The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co said it appointed Mark Oldcorn as head of International Insurance Solutions.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO Asset manager Baillie Gifford & Co said Sarah Whitley, partner and head of the Japanese Equities team, and Stephen Rodger and Ken Barker, both partners within the firm’s fixed income area, will step down from the partnership on April 30, 2018.

CARDANO Investment adviser Cardano named Cedric Bucher as co-head of Defined Contribution (DC) pensions business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC Franklin Templeton, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, named Lutz Morjan as senior solutions portfolio manager of EMEA, effective Sept. 1.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL London-based specialist insurer Markel International has appointed Trevor McAuley as subsea equipment underwriter and Katie Costello as hull and war underwriter in its marine, energy and property business.

MHA MACINTYRE HUDSON UK accountancy firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson named Alicia Crisp as a partner, one of the youngest among the firm’s 86 partners.

SCHRODERS Asset manager Schroders Adveq said Reto Schwager will succeed Sven Liden as chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

PIMCO Pacific Investment Management Company LLC said it appointed Adam Iqbal as executive vice president and portfolio manager and Michael Davidson as senior vice president and portfolio manager.

CHUBB LTD Insurer Chubb Ltd CB.N said it appointed Hannah Hosking as head of distribution for independent brokers UK&I and Steve Bear as independent broker team manager for London Corporate. BTIG LLC Financial services firm BTIG LLC appointed Christopher Rollins as managing director and head of U.S. execution services. [

LANCASHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL Local Pensions Partnership’s co-chief investment officer, Mike Jensen, is set to join Lancashire County Council (LCC) in the new position of director of investments. (Compiled by Sonam Rai)