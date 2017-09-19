MOVES-Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, Prudential

(Adds Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Banco Bradesco SA)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG named Joe Steffa as global head of securitized products trading, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs has moved Jeroen Rombouts, one of its most senior foreign exchange bankers, to its investment banking division to co-head corporate derivatives in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s wealth management arm named Juan Alejandro Ramos as senior wealth director of its Greenwich, Connecticut office.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

The financial services company named Candace Woods as chief actuary and senior vice president.

ASSOCIATION FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS IN EUROPE (AFME)

The trade group named Jacqueline Mills head of its Frankfurt Office, effective Oct. 1.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The wealth manager and private bank appointed Rhona McColl and Andy Bolden to its Edinburgh office.

ANGEL ISLAND CAPITAL

San Francisco-based investment adviser named Dev Gopalan its chief executive officer.

STANDARD CHARTERED PRIVATE BANK

The private banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc, named Demir Avigdor managing director and market head of Africa and Europe, effective Oct. 30.

BANCO BRADESCO SA

Banco Bradesco SA said on Tuesday that André Prado, a longtime head of corporate credit at Brazil’s No. 3 listed bank, resigned from his post. (Compiled by Roopal Verma and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)