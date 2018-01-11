MOVES-EFG International, CNA Hardy, BNP Paribas

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EFG INTERNATIONAL AG

The Swiss private banking group appointed Christian Flemming as its new chief operating officer.

CNA HARDY

The commercial insurer within the Lloyd’s markets named Stuart Middleton as chief executive of its subsidiary in Luxembourg.

BNP PARIBAS

The French banking group named Yannick Jung as head of global banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, based in Paris. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)