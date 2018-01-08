FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 9:40 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

MOVES-Goldman, Deutsche Bank, UBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has named Dave Friedland as its new global head of financial and strategic investor mergers and acquisitions, a spokesman said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Petri Kivinen has joined the emerging markets debt capital markets team at Deutsche Bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

UBS GROUP AG

The bank has hired Byungil Lim as head of corporate client solutions and country head for South Korea.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist unit of Bank of New York Mellon, has appointed Leland Hart as head of U.S. loans and high-yield.

DZ BANK

DZ Bank has promoted Friedrich Luithlen to head of debt capital markets, part of a broader restructuring late last year of the bank’s debt capital markets and syndicate teams.

CANTOR FITZGERALD

The investment bank has appointed Andrew Apthorpe as global head of equity-linked origination, another high-profile hire as it builds out a relatively new business. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

