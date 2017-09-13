FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Harvest Global Investments, TOBAM, Railpen, Deloitte, First State Investments
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 8:08 PM / a month ago

MOVES- Harvest Global Investments, TOBAM, Railpen, Deloitte, First State Investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Harvest Global Investments

Fund manager Harvest Global Investments, which focuses on the Chinese and Asian markets, has made three appointments as part of its expansion in Hong Kong.

TOBAM

Asset manager TOBAM has appointed Frédéric Jamet as head of trading and co-head of research based in Paris.

Railpen

Railway Pensions Investments Ltd said it appointed two senior property asset managers for its internal property investment team.

Deloitte

Deloitte appointed Rosemary Sereti as managing director of Deloitte Tax in its Washington national tax and tax controversy services practice.

Houlihan Lokey

Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said veteran banker Reinhard Koester has joined as managing director and co-head of the Financial Institutions Group.

First State Investments

Global asset manager First State Investments said it appointed Heather Brilliant as managing director of Americas, effective September 8.

Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.