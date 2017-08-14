MOVES- HSBC, Lazard, Baird

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has appointed Dave Watts as chief finance officer of its new British unit HSBC UK, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP

The financial services company has appointed Joram Siegel as head of credit trading and sales EMEA in its London office, transferring from the bank’s New York office, where he has been head of investment grade credit trading for the last three years, Reuters IFR reported.

LAZARD LTD

The asset manager said on Monday that Jerry Wiant has joined firm as a managing director for its financial advisory business, covering depository institutions.

BAIRD

The independent investment bank hired Craig Rogowski as a director on its global technology & services team, working out of out of Silicon Valley, Calif., and focusing on the software sector, Reuters IFR reported.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

Matthew Tehan has been hired by the US advisory firm as a managing director in its Sydney office, leading the firm’s capital markets group in Australia, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)