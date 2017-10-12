FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- HSBC, T. Rowe Price, LJ Partnership
October 12, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in 7 days

MOVES- HSBC, T. Rowe Price, LJ Partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LJ PARTNERSHIP

The London-based private wealth partnership appointed a managing director for its Isle of Man trust and administration team and created two new roles in the team.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank said John Flint, who has run its retail and wealth management business for almost five years, will replace Stuart Gulliver as chief executive in February, Reuters IFR reported.

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

The asset manager said it had added Paul Gallagher to its relationship management team. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

