MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank

(Adds Aviva Investors, Moelis)

March 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The investment bank said former Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Paul Wheeler had joined its oil and gas investment banking team.

MULTREES INVESTOR SERVICES

The London-based wealth support services provider said it named Hugh Mullan as chairman.

NEWMARK KNIGHT FRANK

Anthony Orso, a co-founder and former chief executive at Cantor Commercial Real Estate, has left the firm for Newmark Knight Frank, according to a company release.

MOELIS & CO

The investment bank has appointed two senior energy executives to ramp up its activities in the area ahead of the potential IPO of client Saudi Aramco, which could raise US$100bn and be one of the largest ECM transactions ever, Reuters IFR reported.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc named Colby McVey as client solutions director, effective March 12. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)