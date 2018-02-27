MOVES-Lombard Odier, Aldermore, Northview, Even Financial

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Ex-Millennium portfolio manager Arnaud Langlois has joined French asset manager Lombard Odier to run a global equity fund that will launch in the second quarter with at least $100 mln in assets.
Aldermore said Sue Hayes would join the British bank in June in a newly created role of group managing director of retail finance.
The mortgage manager said it named Mark Arnold chief executive.
The online financial services provider named former American Express executive John Ventura as its president. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)