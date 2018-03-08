MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI

(Adds Albion, Principal Global, Nomura)
March 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The asset manager appointed Frank Richter to lead its German and Austrian operations.
The independent investment manager appointed Catriona McDonald, Nadine Torbey and Tanel Ozdemir to its technology team.
The Citigroup subsidiary named Thomas Schlaus as Zurich team leader covering family offices.
The London-based life and health insurer named Suhail Qureshi as tax underwriter.
The investment bank named Neeta Atkar as a non-executive director of Nomura Europe Holdings Plc. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)