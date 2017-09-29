FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Nomura, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch
September 29, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 20 days

MOVES-Nomura, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA

Investment bank Nomura has promoted John Goff to head of global finance and acting head of debt capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, effective Sept. 25.

BNP PARIBAS

The bank has hired Matthew Ponsonby as head of UK corporate banking, a newly created role to build on the French bank’s plans to expand its business in Britain.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank has picked former finance chief Bruce Thompson to head its banking operations in Dublin, which it has chosen as its European Union base once Britain leaves the EU.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The corporate finance adviser named Matthew Taylor head of business services in its European corporate advisory business and appointed Henry Elphick as a senior consultant.

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

The bank said Thomas Ragot was promoted to managing director in its power and utilities EMEA team.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY

A unit of German insurer Allianz named David Warfel as head of aviation, North America, effective Oct. 1. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)

