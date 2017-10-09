MOVES- Nomura, UniCredit, Exotix Capital

(Adds Exotox Capital, Lombard Odier, British Empire Trust and Delta Partners)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The investment bank has appointed Mark Yassin as executive chairman for the Middle East and North Africa region, tasked with expanding its business there, Reuters IFR reported.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank has appointed Bryan Ho as deputy head of financial institutions and global transaction banking for the Asia-Pacific region, Reuters IFR reported.

PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Pacific Investments Group said it appointed Paul McLernon as its chief operating officer and Ben Sears as head of UK adviser strategy.

FUND PARTNERS

The authorized corporate director services provider hired Chris Spencer as managing director for its London office.

EXOTIX CAPITAL

The specialist emerging markets investment bank named Christopher Dielmann senior economist, effective immediately, expanding its research, analytics and data unit.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management arm of Swiss private bank Lombard Odier Group said Eric Roeleven rejoined the company as head of institutional sales, Zurich, as of Oct. 1.

BRITISH EMPIRE TRUST PLC

The investment trust said Susan Noble would become the investment trust’s chairman after its annual general meeting in December.

DELTA PARTNERS

The advisory and investment firm specializing in the telecoms, media and digital space, appointed Mark Fleming as a partner, based in its New York office. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)