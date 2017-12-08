FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-OppenheimerFunds, KPMG, Janus Henderson
December 8, 2017 / 8:00 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

MOVES-OppenheimerFunds, KPMG, Janus Henderson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

OPPENHEIMERFUNDS

The asset manager named Patrik Silfverling as head of the Nordics and Benelux regions.

KPMG LLP

The advisory services firm named James Hillon as a director to its general insurance team in Manchester.

JANUS HENDERSON

The asset manager said Graham Kitchen, global head of equities, would leave the firm to pursue other interests. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

