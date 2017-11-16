FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Legal & General Group
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 1:57 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Legal & General Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Aurelia Bes has joined as director in the bank’s debt capital markets team, focusing on FIG and corporate clients in Turkey, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The UK asset manager appointed Kerrigan Procter as chief executive of its capital division. Chris Knight and Laura Mason have also been promoted to chief executives of LGR Retail and LGR Institutional, respectively, the firm said.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas

