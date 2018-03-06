MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

(Adds Adams Street, Bank of Montreal)

March 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The advisory and broking firm appointed Paul Bailie as head of its Bermuda captive practice.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial services company named former JP Morgan executive Lisa Lou as country head of its Global Services China and general manager of its Beijing branch, effective Feb. 26.

AON PLC

The insurance broker named Mike Edwards as a partner in its risk settlement team in the UK.

MOELIS & CO

The investment bank has appointed two senior energy executives to ramp up its activities in this area, Reuters IFR reported.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC has hired Oki Ramadhana from Morgan Stanley, according to a source. He is expected to join the Anglo-Asian lender shortly in a senior investment banking role in Indonesia, Reuters IFR reported.

HSBC has also rehired Mark Ma as director in its leveraged and acquisition finance team in Hong Kong, Reuters IFR reported.

ADAMS STREET PARTNERS

The private markets investment management firm said it appointed Matthew Scanlan to its board of directors, effective April 1.

BANK OF MONTREAL

Mark Bamford has joined the bank as head of syndicate in the firm’s capital markets business, based in New York, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)