MOVES- Willis Towers Watson, PwC US, BlueMountain Capital

Willis Towers Watson Plc
The advisory and broking firm hired Clint Cary as the new head of U.S. Delegated Investment Solutions.
PwC US
The audit and advisory firm named current partner Neil Dhar the firm’s head of Financial Services.
BlueMountain Capital Management LLC
The asset manager named Brandon Cahill, Sarah Dahan and Josh Drazen as partners of the firm, effective Jan. 1.
Natixis SA
The French bank appointed Marc Mourre as head of global markets commodities at its corporate & investment banking segment.
Independent investment consultant bfinance appointed Malcolm Hunt head of portfolio solutions to its London team.
3i GROUP PLC
Asset manager 3i Group Plc announced three new hires to its private equity team.
UK-based boutique capital markets firm Demica said it appointed Maurice Benisty as chief commercial officer.
